Jetex Chauffeur With Every Flight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Another world's first by Jetex: your private jet journey now starts at your doorstep.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, a global leader in luxury travel, is committed to expanding its brand experience further beyond private terminals. Passengers traveling via Jetex Dubai and Jetex Abu Dhabi can enjoy this complimentary service, which offers a convenient, door-to-door experience, mirroring the award-winning Jetex hospitality.

The current fleet includes Mercedes-Benz Maybach limousines with custom comforts, including state-of-the-art sound and entertainment system, high-speed Wi-Fi, charging cables and a door that will always be held open for Jetex guests. Bespoke refreshments and amenities are further personalized for each ride.

All chauffeurs are trained to the highest service standards, safety, etiquette and discretion.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, commented:“Many hotels and airlines offer complimentary car service - but nothing like this. We are in the business of protecting our guests' time, so we have gone further to re-imagine luxury chauffeur service and to ensure that Jetex guests have a better reason to choose our fleet over anything else available on the market”.

The new service complements the already world-famous Jetex chauffeured airside fleet of bespoke Rolls-Royces, the largest in the world.

