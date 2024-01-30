The Global Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market Is Anticipated To Grow USD 21.72 Billion By 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market

Global Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market include Cambridge Silicon Radio, Microsoft Corp., Ericsson Technology Licensing AB, Nordic Semiconductors

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A complete study of the global Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key features like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. The report's primary aim is to supply an advance illustration of the latest development, scenario, and war situations impact on the worldwide industry and exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market. This study does a thorough going-over of the market and offers visions based on a market SWOT analysis. This report provides an overview of the technology development across regions, market size and forecasts, key market segments, and key industry players. It offers valuable information to the industry insiders, potential investors. It includes an exhaustive enquiry with the reliability of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. The market report also examines the current state of the Bluetooth Low Energy Module industry, as well as our report contains an in-depth analysis of key market growth drivers such as market demand, supply chain, technology, and regulations.

The Global Bluetooth Low Energy Module market size was valued at USD 9.53 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 21.72 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.50% from 2024 to 2030.

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Bluetooth Low Energy Module markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

Cambridge Silicon Radio, Microsoft Corp., Ericsson Technology Licensing AB, Nordic Semiconductors, Toshiba Corp., Intel Corporation, Bluegiga Technologies, Qualcomm Inc., Panasonic Corp., IBM Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Ellisys S.A., Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nike Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., MyLand Limited, Nokia Corp., LG Corp.

Recent Developments:

January 15, 2024: Vodafone and Microsoft Corp. on announced a new, far-reaching 10-year strategic partnership that leverages their respective strengths in offering scaled digital platforms to more than 300 million businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers across Europe and Africa.

12 Jul 2023: – ROHM Co., Ltd. and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to collaborate in the manufacture and increased volume production of power devices has been recognized and will be supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as a measure supporting the Japanese Government's target of secure and stable semiconductor supply.

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Segments Covered in the Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market Report:

Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market by Component Type

Single-Mode BLE Modules

Dual-Mode BLE Modules

Multi-Protocol Modules

Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market by Application

Consumer Electronics

Sports and Fitness

Automotive

Healthcare

Industry Automation

Sensing

Medical Applications

Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market by Deployment Model

Integrated Modules

Stand-alone Modules

Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Coverage:

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

North America accounted for the largest market in the bluetooth low energy module market. There were other contributing variables that led to the area holding the biggest market share. The sophisticated technology environment and strong infrastructure that are common in North America, especially in the United States and Canada, are important factors. This technological maturity has made it easier for BLE modules to be widely adopted in a variety of businesses. The demand for BLE modules has been significantly fueled by the widespread use of connected devices and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in North America, ranging from wearables and smart homes to industrial applications. The expansion of BLE-enabled devices has been fueled by the region's early and enthusiastic adoption of IoT technology.

In addition, the existence of significant technological corporations, academic institutions, and a flourishing innovation and startup ecosystem has created a favorable atmosphere for the advancement and assimilation of BLE technology. Applications in consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and industrial automation fall under this category.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Bluetooth Low Energy Module market.

Product Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Bluetooth Low Energy Module market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction of the Global Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market

Overview of the Market

Scope of Report

Assumptions

Executive Summary

Research Methodology of Market Research Intellect

Data Mining

Validation

Primary Interviews

List of Data Sources

Global Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market Outlook

Overview

Market dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Porters five force model

Value chain analysis

Global Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market, By Product

Global Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market, By Application

Global Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market Competitive Landscape

Overview

Company Market Ranking

Key Development Strategies

Company Profiles

Appendix

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market?

What you should look for in a Bluetooth Low Energy Module?

What trends are driving the Market?

About the changing market behavior over time with strategic view point to examine competition?

Who are the main players in the market, and what is their market share?

How do companies set their prices in the market, and what is the competitive landscape like?

