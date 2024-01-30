Box And Carton Overwrap Film Market To Surpass USD 15.82 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Sustainable Packaging Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Box And Carton Overwrap Film Market

- Sr. Researcher Sushant KadamAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest research conducted by SNS Insider sheds light on the burgeoning Box And Carton Overwrap Film Market . The industry is experiencing remarkable growth, fueled by factors such as the rising demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions.The SNS Insider report indicates that the Box And Carton Overwrap Film Market was valued at USD 11.74 Billion in 2022. It is projected to achieve a market size of USD 15.82 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Prominent Players Included Are. Innovia Films. Berry Global Inc. Cosmo Films Ltd. Uflex Ltd. CCL Industries Inc. Garware Polyester Limited. Smurfit Kappa Group plc. Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Futamura Group. Terichem AS and other players.Get A Full PDF Sample Report @Market Report Scope:The comprehensive analysis of the Box And Carton Overwrap Film industry unveils a landscape shaped by dynamic factors that significantly influence its growth trajectory. At the forefront of this evolution is the escalating demand for recyclable packaging solutions, a trend that is reshaping the industry and driving innovation. Consumers' increasing eco-consciousness and environmental concerns are propelling the industry toward sustainable practices, pushing manufacturers to adopt recyclable materials and eco-friendly processes.Amid this optimistic outlook, challenges emerge as potential roadblocks to the sector's seamless progression. Disruptions in end-use industries pose a notable obstacle, as unforeseen events or changes in market dynamics can impact the supply chain and market demand. The industry, therefore, needs to remain vigilant and adaptive to navigate through such challenges successfully.As the market gears up for substantial growth, industry players are expected to focus on overcoming these hurdles and capitalizing on emerging opportunities. The delicate balance between responding to consumer demands for sustainability and effectively managing disruptions in the supply chain will be crucial for the sustained expansion of the Box And Carton Overwrap Film market. In essence, the industry stands at the crossroads of innovation and resilience, where strategic decision-making and adaptability will determine its trajectory in the ever-evolving landscape of packaging solutions.Market Analysis:The burgeoning demand for Box And Carton Overwrap Films is intricately linked to evolving consumer preferences that prioritize packaging attributes such as attractiveness, durability, and convenience. In an era where visual appeal and product information play pivotal roles in consumer choices, the overwrap film industry has positioned itself as a crucial player in delivering on these demands. The emphasis on creating packaging that not only protects but also enhances the visual appeal of the product reflects a consumer-driven market where aesthetics and functionality coalesce.Furthermore, the exponential growth of e-commerce has ushered in a transformative era for the packaging industry, providing a substantial opportunity for overwrapping films. As consumers increasingly turn to online platforms for their shopping needs, the demand for protective packaging has soared. Overwrapping films, with their versatile characteristics, have found a niche in this space, offering solutions for products delivered directly to consumers. This trend is particularly pronounced in the e-commerce sector, where the importance of secure packaging to ensure product integrity during transit is paramount.The rapid growth of e-commerce services, spanning consumer goods, electronics, and beyond, has become a driving force behind the demand for overwrap films. Packaging solutions that guarantee the integrity of products throughout transit, coupled with an emphasis on providing an easy unboxing experience, are gaining prominence. As e-commerce continues to reshape consumer habits, the Box And Carton Overwrap Film market stands at the forefront, playing a pivotal role in meeting the evolving packaging needs of this dynamic and rapidly expanding sector. The convergence of consumer preferences and e-commerce dynamics positions overwrapping films as indispensable components of modern packaging solutions.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS & SUB-SEGMENTSBy Material. PP. PVC. PET. PE. OthersBy Film Type. Strech Film. Shrink FilmBy Film Thickness. Less Than 20 microns. 20-40 microns. More Than 40 micronsBy Coating Type. Coated Films. Uncoated FilmsBy Sales Channel. Converter Sales. Brand Owner SalesBy End Use. Food. Beverage. Automotive. Shipping & Logistics. Healthcare. Personal Care & Cosmetics. Industrial Packaging. Electrical & Electronics. OthersSegment Analysis:In terms of materials dominating the market, PP stands out due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. Shrink film leads the film type segment, offering enhanced product visibility. The less than 20 microns film thickness segment is dominant, providing flexibility and cost efficiency. Coated films have an edge over uncoated films, offering additional protection. Converter sales lead the sales channel segment, facilitating customization for various industries.Regional Development:The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share, driven by increased production and sales of food & beverage, cosmetics, and tobacco products. For instance, China's cosmetics market is estimated at US$ 42 billion, positioning itself as a market leader over the next five years. The presence of major producers in Asian countries contributes to the region's dominance.Key Takeaways:. The Box And Carton Overwrap Film Market is set to exceed USD 15.82 Billion by 2030, driven by the demand for sustainable packaging solutions.. Consumer preferences for visually appealing and informative packaging, coupled with the rapid growth of e-commerce, present significant opportunities for market growth.. The Asia Pacific region maintains its dominance, fueled by increased production levels and sales of various products.Recent Developments:. In 2021, Innovia Films introduced a sustainable PP packaging film, REF30cn, in its Encore range.. Berry Global Inc. announced a USD 70 million investment in new multilayer blown film production lines in the United States for consumer packaging solutions, food, beverage, and e-commerce services.Buy this exclusive report @Table of Contents. Introduction. Research Methodology. Market Dynamics. Impact Analysis. Value Chain Analysis. Porter's 5 forces model. PEST Analysis. Box and Carton Overwrap Film Market Segmentation, By Material. Box and Carton Overwrap Film Market Segmentation, By Film Type. Box and Carton Overwrap Film Market Segmentation, By Film Thickness. Box and Carton Overwrap Film Market Segmentation, By Coating Type. Box and Carton Overwrap Film Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel. Box and Carton Overwrap Film Market Segmentation, By End Use. Regional Analysis. Company Profile. Competitive Landscape. USE Cases and Best Practices. ConclusionContact Us:Akash Anand - Head of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)Website:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 4152300044

...