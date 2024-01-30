EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind Group is supporting one of the largest nursing home operators in Germany in furthering their digitalization process

30.01.2024 / 09:02 CET/CEST

Deployment of FREDERIX CloudWiFi for comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage in 15 nursing homes operated by Vitanas

Upselling existing client validating the newly integrated product strategy The project generates around EUR 1.0 million additional revenue for beaconsmind Group Zurich, Switzerland – 30 January 2024 - The beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) and analytics, continues to experience strong demand for its software/SaaS and infrastructure solutions. The company is expanding its existing collaboration with Vitanas Group ("Vitanas"), one of the largest private nursing home operators in Germany. The beaconsmind Group is implementing its cloud solution FREDERIX CloudWiFi for comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage at 15 Vitanas locations with a total of around 2,500 nursing care places. Using existing telephone and television cabling as a computer network, beaconsmind Group's Wi-Fi solutions help reduce installation effort and costs significantly. With FREDERIX CloudWiFi, Vitanas can manage an unlimited number of locations and hotspots, create, analyze, and compare usage statistics. The project rollout is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024. In the past, beaconsmind Group had already assisted in establishing digital care documentation at 40 Vitanas locations and equipped staff rooms with Wi-Fi. With their solutions, beaconsmind Group ensures that caregivers have access to essential patient data or schedules anytime, anywhere through the synchronization of work devices such as computers and tablets. The contract with Vitanas has a total value of around EUR 1.0 million for beaconsmind Group. Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind, commented: "The new deal presents exciting growth opportunities for beaconsmind Group. Especially in healthcare and nursing, there is a high need for digitalization. With our solutions, we provide widespread access to Wi-Fi for visitors, residents, and all staff. We also see significant revenue potential and points of connection for the use of solutions from the beaconsmind Group's portfolio in other areas such as housing, retail, or gastronomy."

About the beaconsmind group Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind group is a leader in location-based marketing (LBM) software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. We serve industries such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries under beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure and Wi-Fi services for SaaS customers. Through intelligent, fully cloud-based technologies, we offer our customers tangible added value and strengthen their omnichannel strategies for greater success. For more information, please visit .



