EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Interim Report
LUXEMBOURG, 30 January 2024: Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the“Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, reported a combination of strategic transactions and its results for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (“Q4 2023”) as well as preliminary FY 2023 results. Please see here for further details:
Marley Spoon Group SE reports Q4 2023 Financials
30.01.2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Q4 statement / Q4 financial report 2023 / Preliminary FY 2023
Investor Presentation with Q4 2023 / Preliminary FY 2023 results
