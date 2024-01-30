EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Interim Report

Marley Spoon Group SE reports Q4 2023 Financials

30.01.2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LUXEMBOURG, 30 January 2024: Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the“Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, reported a combination of strategic transactions and its results for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (“Q4 2023”) as well as preliminary FY 2023 results. Please see here for further details:



Q4 statement / Q4 financial report 2023 / Preliminary FY 2023



Investor Presentation with Q4 2023 / Preliminary FY 2023 results

30.01.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English Company: Marley Spoon Group SE



