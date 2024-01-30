               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Marley Spoon Group SE Reports Q4 2023 Financials


1/30/2024 4:15:59 AM

LUXEMBOURG, 30 January 2024: Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the“Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, reported a combination of strategic transactions and its results for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (“Q4 2023”) as well as preliminary FY 2023 results. Please see here for further details:

Q4 statement / Q4 financial report 2023 / Preliminary FY 2023

Investor Presentation with Q4 2023 / Preliminary FY 2023 results

