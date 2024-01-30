India Energy Week 2024 To Be Packed With 17 Energy Ministers, PM's Roundtable & International Exhibitors

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 29 (KNN)

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri has announced that India Energy Week 24 (IEW-24) is going to be held fr0m February 6 to 9 in Goa, on Monday.

It is anticipated that 17 energy ministers fr0m different countries, as well as over 35,000 attendees and more than 900 exhibitors will be participating in the event.

The event will showcase six dedicated country pavilions, featuring Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the UK, and the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a roundtable discussion with oil and gas CEOs and participate in India-US investment roundtables.

A special Make in India Pavilion, hosting over 300 exhibitors, will spotlight innovative solutions developed by Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the energy sector.

With both domestic and international participants, this annual event provides a platform to showcase capabilities to global markets.

India Energy Week has quickly distinguished itself in two years, emphasising India's strong economic credentials, substantial and growing consumption base, and favourable investment climate.

Building on this success, IEW-24 has extended its duration and increased the number of strategic sessions to four days, featuring 46 strategic sessions and 46 technical sessions, more than double last year's technical sessions.

The technical sessions have seen a surge in paper submissions to about 2,000.

In the lead-up to India Energy Week 2024, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas organised the event "Energy Start-ups: Driving the Energy Future" in New Delhi, focusing on promoting energy independence and showcasing India's robust start-up ecosystem.

The ministry also conducted the 'Avinya' energy start-up challenge, selecting five start-ups out of approximately 120 applications.

The winners will receive mentorship opportunities fr0m industry leaders and the chance to exhibit their cutting-edge solutions at India Energy Week'24.

Aligning with India's G20 priorities, several side events on themes like Global South Cooperation and Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCUs) are planned.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, relies on crude oil fr0m various global sources to meet its domestic demand.

(KNN Bureau)