PM Modi To Meet Oil Ceos Amidst Global Energy Challenges

New Delhi, Jan 30 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with chief executives of leading Indian and international oil companies next week.

The meeting, emphasising the evolving dynamics of global energy flows and investments in India's energy transition is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the second India Energy Week (IEW) in Goa from February 6 to 9, as announced by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

The IEW serves as a platform showcasing India's significance in the global energy market and its leadership in the energy transition.

This year's conference gains added significance against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and recent Red Sea incidents, where Houthi rebels have attacked ships, causing a spike in ocean freight costs.

In addition to the oil-focused discussions, an India-US investment roundtable is also on the agenda.

The IEW is expected to draw energy ministers from 17 countries, with over 35,000 attendees and 900 exhibitors participating.

Six dedicated country pavilions for Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, the UK, and the USA will be featured.

Minister Puri highlighted India's robust position on the energy front, expressing confidence and positive growth.

He addressed concerns about the Red Sea crisis, acknowledging it as a matter of concern but not an immediate worry for India's oil supplies.

The IEW is poised to be a golden opportunity for showcasing developments and providing a platform for further growth in the energy sector.

