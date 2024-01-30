Government Seeks MSME Input To Enhance PLI Scheme In Telecom Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 30 (KNN) A senior official from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has highlighted the government's intent to refine the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal, speaking at the International Business Expo - Bharat Telecom 2024, disclosed that the government is actively soliciting views and inputs from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to shape a more robust and efficient scheme.

This emphasis is placed on recognising the substantial contributions of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the development of commendable products.

He underscored the necessity of establishing a thriving telecom component ecosystem in India, allowing MSMEs to effectively compete with both public sector units and private telecom giants.

Mittal stressed the role of the start-up ecosystem as a catalyst for employment, technology, and manufacturing advancements in the evolving landscape of the telecom sector.

He emphasised the need for the telecom component ecosystem's indigenous development, discouraging the mere assembly of sub-systems and emphasising the importance of value addition.

Mittal also stated,“I will be happy when MSMEs are able to compete, not just in tenders of BharatNet, which is a government procurement project, but of private sector rollouts which are happening.”

