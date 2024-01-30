Ten Trainee Priests Join Ram Temple Puja In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 30 (IANS) At least 10 trainee priests, selected out of 23 trainee priests, have joined in the performance puja of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The religious service method committee of the temple trust has selected them for chanting the mantras before the various aartis in the temple.

Religious committee chairman, Swami Govind Dev Giri said that no change has been made in the team of priests already involved in the puja. Trainee priests are deployed only to assist in chanting mantras.

About 3,000 candidates had applied for the post of priests for the Ram temple in November last year after the vacancies were advertised by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The trust had shortlisted 200 candidates based on merit for the interview and selected 20 candidates for the training.

These candidates had a six-month training based on the religious syllabus prepared by the top seers and during the training, the trust selected 10 best candidates and deployed them to assist the existing group of priests.

The candidates are being given the training regarding the procedure of different pujas including 'sandhya vandan', its procedures and mantras, special mantras and 'karma kand' regarding the worship of Lord Rama.

