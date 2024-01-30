800 Community Classes Opened In Kunduz

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Three aid providing organisations have helped provided learning opportunity to 27,000 children through opening 800 community classes in northern Kunduz province, an official said on Monday.

Iqbal Shahab, deputy head of the Education Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News KAWAR, JACK and Asian Development Society arranged community classes for 27,000 students in areas where there is no access to government schools.

He said:“In many local schools, children are taught up to third grade, and after that, these children are recruited to public schools, in these schools, the subjects that are in the education ministry's curriculum will be taught.”

According to Iqbal when these organisations stopped supporting these community classes the children would be recruited in the government run school.

Raz Mohammad, one of the teachers of these classes, said community classes helped children to get education with no access to government schools.

He said:“These local classes are very effective for children, these classes are for children who are far from public schools, after these children become familiar with teaching and learning, they are attracted to public schools.”

Some students in these classes have said they learned good skills in these classes.

Khalid, one of the students who arrived in the country after Pakistan forced Afghan refugees to leave, said after arriving in the country he had been provided with primary education facility and he was happy about this initiative taken by the aid providing agencies.

Fatima, another student, said:“We are taught Dari, Mathes, Quran and English and we are very happy.”

Other students were also happy about the community classes.

