Veteran Leggie Rashid To Miss Sri Lanka Test

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named a 16-member squad, excluding veteran leggie Rashid Khan, for the maiden one-off Test against Sri Lanka.

The ace spinner, recuperating from a lower-back surgery, will miss the Test match, beginning from February 2 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo.

All-rounder Qais Ahmad has been included in the team, replacing Khan. Noor Ali Zadran has also been picked the basis of his performances in domestic events.

Naveed Zadran and wicket-keeper batsmen Mohammad Ishaq have earned maiden call-ups because of their recent showing.

In a statement from ACB, new Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said:“The team underwent a two-week preparation camp in Nangarhar followed by a 10-day conditioning camp in Abu Dhabi ...

“We thoroughly monitored the camps and picked a squad that includes several new faces who excelled during recent domestic events.”

The team is comprised of Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhail, Mohammad Ishaq, Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Massoud, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Naveed Zadran.

During their tour of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan will also play a three-match ODI series and then three T20Is against the hosts.

mud

Visits: 12