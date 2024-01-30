Unlocking The Next Bull Market: Exploring The Synergies And Opportunities In The Integration Of Xworld And Worldcoin

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has been committed to a thorough rebranding of this social media platform, including a name change to X.

Elon Musk revealed his intentions to integrate payment and financial services onto the X platform in a Spaces interview well in advance of 2022. He envisioned a platform that would allow users to conveniently and instantly send money anywhere in the world by providing high-yield money market accounts, debit card services, and peer-to-peer payment capabilities. He recently reaffirmed this goal in an internal meeting, saying that he is determined to turn X into a financial hub that would render traditional banks as a thing of the past. The infrastructure for encrypted payments is a key in this change. Based on Twitter's payment system and using Musk's“super finance” idea for the X platform, Worldpay – a more human-centric payment method – naturally emerged inside the“Xworld” ecosystem.

Xworld: A value network connecting the ethos of X payments and Worldcoin

The American tech wizard Mr. X established Xworld in Washington, bearing witness to his ardent admiration for Elon Musk and Sam Altman as well as his dedication to Satoshi Nakamoto. In essence, Xworld is a humanized and inclusive economic system that seeks to create a more affable digital environment. To participate in the global economy more compassionately, it makes use of the blockchain technology Worldcoin (WLD), the application Worldstore, the online passport World ID, and the convenient payment system Worldpay. It aims to improve wealth, privacy, and payments for a billion people globally. The acquisition of Xworld by Xworld is a noteworthy strategic move aimed at strengthening the Xworld brand and expanding its worldwide reach.







Why focus on the foreign exchange market? Because it is a massive industry that spans the globe and has demand from billions of people worldwide, providing Xworld with potential for significant and sustainable commercial profits. The mission of Xworld is to leverage Musk's X global payment channel, provide convenient global currency exchange services to its clients, and use ongoing investment to foster consensus for the Worldcoin (WLD) digital empire, therefore enabling a global redistribution of wealth.

Why did Xworld establish the platform? The creator of Xworld, Mr. X, has stated,“I owe a great deal of gratitude to Mr. Satoshi Nakamoto for creating substantial personal wealth through BTC. Although I made a lot of money through BTC, and it was very fulfilling from a financial standpoint, money in and of itself it is not fulfilling from a social responsibility standpoint. I spent years as a benefactor of wealth, but actually empty and lacking a sense of the true meaning of life. Then, I stumbled upon Elon Musk's digital strategy for X payments (Twitter) and Sam Altman's Worldcoin digital empire strategy, motivated, not completely financially, but also philanthropically which stirred my enthusiasm! One is aimed at addressing the circulation of global currencies, and the other is aimed at establishing a new digital empire, offering financial rewards to a billion people at no cost! I was deeply stirred. After careful consideration, I decided to embark on something meaningful that would not only enable more people to acquire wealth but also provide them with a sense of accomplishment.”

Linking Xworld and Worldcoin's Grand Vision

Musk's X Global Payment Gateway stands as the cornerstone of Xworld's commercial strategy. Xworld's mission is to foster widespread consensus for Worldcoin's ambition to revolutionize the financial sector.

Sam Altman, during his tenure at OpenAI and the development of ChatGPT, recognized AI as a pivotal force in human progress. However, he also acknowledged the job displacement risks posed by AI advancements. Balancing wealth generation with social responsibility led to the creation of Worldcoin, designed to establish a globally inclusive financial and identity network.

The introduction of a Proof of Personality (POP) system allows individuals to validate their identity, tapping into AI-generated wealth. This system lays the groundwork for an AI-based Universal Basic Income (UBI) for a billion people.

Xworld, inspired by Sam Altman's vision, aims to expand the Worldcoin digital empire and promote the WLD ecosystem, advancing the globalization of the digital economy.







Xworld's Global Launch

Xworld is gearing up for a February 2024 launch in 28 countries. This platform will unveil a robust digital financial ecosystem, enabling free-flowing value exchange and open participation.

1)The Xworld Digital Finance Empire

Incorporating the Worldpay Global Payment System, World ID Chain Identity Network, Worldstore, and WLD Chain Tokenomics, Xworld offers public access to innovative financial services, promising early returns from its development.

2)Sharing the Thousandfold Value of WLD

WLD is not just the core target of Xworld's ecological development, but also embodies the rights and interests of the entire Xworld ecosystem, which is the key for maintaining the safety and continuous operation of the entire network. At present, the economic incentive system of the entire Xworld ecosystem is centered around WLD. As the ecosystem grows and the number of service providers and applications increases, the demand for WLD tokens will follow, and the value of WLD tokens will naturally rise rapidly.

Xworld believes in the value-creating power of circulation. Mirroring the market caps of BTC and ETH, WLD, with its advanced AI technology and a vast user base, is projected to ascend to a trillion-dollar valuation.







With a current market cap of over $200 million, WLD has substantial growth potential. Xworld's forecasts include:

A 10x growth to $25 per token and a $2.5 billion market cap by 2024.

A 100x increase to $250 per token, achieving a $25 billion market cap by 2025.

A long-term ambition of 1000x, valuing WLD at $2,500 per token with a $250 billion market cap by 2029, coinciding with the next BTC halving and bull market.

Conclusion

We stand at a pivotal moment as Xworld prepares to embark on this transformative journey, optimistic about the promising future ahead.