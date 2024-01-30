UN Rapporteur: Famine In Gaza Inevitable After Decision To Stop UNRWA Funding

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri said that famine has become 'inevitable' in the Gaza Strip, after the decision of some countries to stop funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Fakhri explained on X platform that stopping support for UNRWA means leaving 2.2 million people under the weight of hunger.

Several countries suspended their funding to UNRWA after allegations, which are being investigated, of the participation of a number of its employees in the Oct. 7 attacks on the Israeli entity.

UNRWA was established by a decision of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1949, and was mandated to provide assistance and protection to refugees in its five areas of operations: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, West Bank, occupied Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip.

Since Oct.7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have launched a devastating aggression against the Gaza Strip, which has so far left 26,637 martyrs and 65,387 injured, most of them children and women, and caused massive destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, while more than 8,000 citizens are still missing under rubble and on the roads.

