Dozens Of Palestinians Martyred, Injured On Day 116 Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dozens of Palestinians, the majority of whom were children and women, were martyred and others were injured as the Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip enters its 116th consecutive day.

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation aircrafts launched several raids on the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, targeting at least one house in El-Geneina neighborhood. They also bombed a target in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, while artillery shelling of the camp continued, killing and wounding a number of Palestinians.

Artillery shelling of the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, was renewed at dawn Tuesday.

In the same context, at least 20 Palestinians were martyred, and others were injured, the majority of them children and women, in an Israeli shelling that targeted the Madoukh familys house in Sabra neighborhood Monday evening.

The toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 rose to 26,637 martyrs, the majority of whom are women and children, and 65,387 injured, in addition to more than 8,000 people remain missing under the rubble and on the roads, as the occupation forces prevent ambulance crews from reaching them.

