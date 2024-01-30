Zoom Launches New Application For Apple Vision Pro Glasses

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The video calling and online meetings platform, Zoom, announced the launch of a new application for Apples mixed-reality glasses, Vision Pro.

The application will show the user wearing glasses in a realistic three-dimensional image (avatar) , displaying facial expressions and hand movements, as if he were not wearing glasses at all. The way the new Zoom application works is similar to the Apple FaceTime application for video calls in Vision Pro glasses.

The upcoming Zoom application also takes advantage of the glasses' augmented reality and spatial computing capabilities, as it will appear as a floating window in the physical environment of the person wearing the glasses.

Zoom said on its official website that it t plans to bring more features to the application this spring, including the "real-world pinning" feature, which is expected to make calls immersive and highly realistic by allowing up to five participants in a meeting to be pinned in the physical space around the user with their background removed.

It will add other features such as sharing 3D files and displaying them in the surrounding environment. It also plans to launch the Team Chat service with which it will compete with the Slack service for work teams, Zoom added.

The new application will be available in conjunction with the launch of the Apple Vision Pro glasses early next February.

