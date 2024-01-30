Inner conflicts arise in AI dominance race between China, US

(MENAFN) When discussions arise about the global race to lead in artificial intelligence (AI), the focus often shifts to the intense competition between the United States and China. Both governments perceive generative AI as a strategic technology crucial for economic growth, national security, and technological dominance. However, a lesser-known aspect of this competition involves the United States not only striving to prevent the flow of generative AI technology to China but also engaging in internal battles with its own tech giants.



In a surprising move, the US administration, alongside its efforts to control the dissemination of generative AI technology to China, is navigating parallel conflicts with domestic companies at the forefront of developing this transformative technology. The goal is to ensure that the spread of new AI remains facilitated and avoids becoming the exclusive domain of a limited number of companies, preventing a concentration of power in the hands of a select few.



Illustrating this internal struggle is the recent action taken by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), an agency responsible for antitrust and consumer protection. The FTC summoned tech giants Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft last week, seeking information and launching an investigation into their substantial investments totaling USD19 billion in startups Anthropic and OpenAI. These startups are actively involved in the development of generative AI, with expectations for their public debut at the end of 2022.



This move by the FTC signals a concerted effort to scrutinize the potential concentration of power and influence in the generative AI space. By calling on major players in the tech industry, the US government aims to ensure a more diverse and competitive landscape, where the benefits and advancements of AI technology are not monopolized by a handful of companies. As the race for AI dominance unfolds, these internal dynamics add a layer of complexity, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the competition and the nuanced challenges involved in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

MENAFN30012024000045015682ID1107785167