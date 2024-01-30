Qatar, Malta Hold Round Of Political Consultations In Maltese Capital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Valletta: The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and Malta held a round of political consultations in the Maltese capital of Valletta yesterday.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi chaired the Qatari side, and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta H E Christopher Cutajar presided over the Maltese side.

During the consultations, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them.

The consultations were attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Malta H E Rashid bin Abdullah Al Dehaimi, Director of European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Saoud bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud and the accompanying delegation.

Separately, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi also met with Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta H E Ian Borg, during his visit to Malta.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.