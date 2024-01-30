Qatar, Iran Discuss Cooperation In Transportation Sector

Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met yesterday with Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran H E Dr. Mahdi Safari. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in the areas of transportation and means of taking them to higher heights. Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar H E Ali Salehabadi attended the meeting.

