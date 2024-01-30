Diabolocom Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing Excellent and Personalized Interactions to Improve the Customer Experience with Its AI Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Diabolocom's AI Solution increases staff productivity, controls pricing, and enhances the customer experience.

Frost & Sullivan researched the artificial intelligence (AI) innovation industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes Diabolocom with the 2024 French Product Leadership Award

for AI Innovation. The company is a leading contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider in Europe. By recognizing the value of AI, the company has developed a product portfolio to address the challenges of handling the complexities of increased interactions against a backdrop of higher customer expectations. Leveraging its 18-year experience as a CCaaS provider, Diabolocom trains its AI models with its own data and open source datasets.

Diabolocom does not depend on outside LLM development from other companies, such as Google and OpenAI, allowing it to host its AI platform on a sovereign European cloud and thus meeting an important requirement for European-based cloud offers. The company has over 350 customers across 60 countries and reports that dozens of its customers have already adopted its AI solution, leaving considerable room for growth. With 150 employees across 8 global office locations, Diabolocom relies on its people and its culture to drive innovation. With a culture that blends entrepreneurship and engineering, the company creates products that improve the customer experience (CX). Diabolocom is actively pursuing differentiated AI-powered solutions, such as the automation of some next-step actions across customers' CX journey.

Bernardin Arnason, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Diabolocom has implemented a specific growth strategy for its AI platform to help drive the company's overall growth. It markets its AI solution as natively integrated with its own CCaaS platform, but also as an AI solution for other CCaaS platforms through APIs, expanding its AI reach."

Diabolocom's current AI-infused CX applications are multi-lingual capable and include automated interaction transcription and summarization, voice bots, sentiment analysis, agent assist co-pilot, quality monitoring, and advanced analytics. Diabolocom's AI solution can be deployed on any underlying CCaaS platform, including non-Diabolocom platforms, with application programming interfaces (APIs). The company enables the automation and integration of third-party applications through an API using a low code/no code environment. The AI platform allows personalized interactions, enhances the CX and increases staff productivity by reducing the need for manual tasks before, during or after the interaction. This automation feature is adaptable across various channels, such as email and chatbots, and allows companies to optimize costs due to Diabolocom's capacity to manage pricing and other key value factors.

"Diabolocom leverages its AI capabilities to introduce new innovations in the market that help them to differentiate their product portfolio and drive incremental growth. It has achieved this goal with its AI platform due to its unique approach and initial automation innovation," added Arnason. With its strong overall performance, Diabolocom earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 French Product Leadership Award for AI Innovation.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts

compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Diabolocom

Diabolocom enables organizations worldwide to build brand loyalty and drive sales growth. Our innovative cloud-based solution leverages its proprietary AI technologies to optimize contact centers of medium to large sizes, enabling efficient management of customer interactions across all communication channels. As a telecom operator, we ensure premium voice quality, efficient handling of high call volumes, and provide phone numbers worldwide. Our comprehensive range of AI services, specifically designed for customer relations, elevates data quality and automates tasks. These services, fully integrated into our cloud contact center solutions, are also accessible through APIs in multiple languages. We empower Customer Service and Sales teams to effectively handle all inbound and outbound interactions thanks to our state-of-the-art dialer. Our solution seamlessly integrates with leading CRMs and offers real-time monitoring and analytics capabilities. Diabolocom, with offices across Europe, the USA, Brazil, and the UAE, proudly serves 350+ clients, with agents operating from 60+ countries. Talk to an Expert .

