Qatar, US Discuss Developments In Gaza

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with Chief of Staff of the National Security Council (NSC) of the United States of America H E Curtis Ried, who is visiting the country. The meeting discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and updates on education in Afghanistan. The meeting was attended by US Ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis.