QU's Young Scientists Center Launches 4Th 'Gateway To QU' Programme

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar University's (QU) Young Scientists Center (YSC) is keen to develop programmes that suit modern educational methods and mechanisms to build and develop students' research and intellectual skills.

One of these programmes is the 'Gateway to Qatar University' programme for high school students. Currently in its fourth cycle, it aims to introduce students to various university scientific specialisations, which will assist them in choosing the right major, according to their abilities and personal interests. It also helps students overcome challenges and obstacles they typically face when determining their future academic and professional career.

High school students from four schools within Qatar participated in this course: Ibn Taymiyyah High School for Boys, Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab High School for Boys, Umm Hakim High School for Girls and Zubaida High School for Girls. The program is keen to introduce students to the fields of STEM, motivating and encouraging Qatari youth to enter these fields. It also allows students to discover their scientific passions early.

Through these workshops, students learn about several scientific fields at QU, namely engineering, science, and medicine represented by the College of Medicine, the College of Pharmacy. Participating students learn about the admission requirements for each specialisation, the required standard tests, and knowledge of university registration procedures. The programme also allows them to learn about career opportunities and the skills needed for each specialisation.

Professor Dr. Noora Jabor Al Thani, Director of the YSC, said:“The correct choice of university major is the key to beginning a new phase of innovation and creativity in one's professional life. The 'Gateway to Qatar University' programme seeks to develop awareness and knowledge among students about different specialisations, which helps the student define goals and plans that are commensurate with their skills and abilities, enabling them to achieve excellence and development for society.”