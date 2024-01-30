Qatar's Healthcare System Ranked Among Top 20 Globally

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has ranked among the top countries in Numbeo's different indexes, demonstrating the world class services, modern infrastructure and investment in the healthcare sector.

The country been ranked among top 20 countries in Numbeo Healthcare Index 2024, for the fourth consecutive year, by scoring 72.7 points. Taiwan tops the list of 94 countries covered in the survey.

Numbeo's annual ranking offers“an estimation of overall healthcare” across the countries included in the study.

Doha also scored 72.7 in Numbeo's 2024 'Health Care Index by City' and took the top spot among the regional cities. Taipei is at number one among the 217 cities on the list.

Other countries in top 20 include South Korea, Japan, Netherlands, France, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Austria, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Numbeo is the world's largest database of user-contributed data about cities and countries, and the Health Care Index evaluates the overall quality of healthcare systems based on factors like medical staff, equipment, and costs. It assesses the healthcare resources, services, and infrastructure available in a given area. In Numbeo's 'Health Care Expense Index' Doha has scored 131.6, reflecting the quality of a healthcare system by emphasising the positive aspects, more notably through an exponential increase while also emphasising the native aspects more significantly.

Since 2021, Qatar has been ranked among top 20 countries in Numbeo Healthcare Index by Country. With developed and thriving medical technology, Qatar is continuously improving its healthcare, bolstering the competent workforce in the country.

In 2023, five hospitals in Qatar were ranked among the world's top 250 academic medical centres, according to a new study undertaken by Brand Finance, a UK-based brand valuation consultancy. In 2022, Qatar ranked first in the Arab world and 18th worldwide in the 2022 Health Care Index.

Qatar's health sector is poised to become increasingly significant, given that medical tourism is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the country's economic diversification strategy. As a result, the healthcare industry has witnessed unprecedented levels of growth and is projected to achieve a valuation of $12bn by 2024.