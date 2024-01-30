Al Marri Meets With Cambodian Envoy

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Qatar H E Sman Manan. They discussed areas of mutual cooperation between Qatar and Cambodia in matters related to the labour sector as well as ways to support and enhance them.

