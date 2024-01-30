Qatar, Madagascar Sign Mou In Air Transport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
A bilateral talks session in the field of air transport was held on Sunday between Qatar and Madagascar, during which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two sides. The MoU was signed by In charge of managing Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri and Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of Madagascar Gervais Damasy. The MoU stipulates the operation of seven passenger flights and seven cargo flights. The MoU also comes in line with the strategy of the national carrier of Qatar to expand its operational network.
MENAFN30012024000063011010ID1107785140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.