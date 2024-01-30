Qatar, Madagascar Sign Mou In Air Transport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

A bilateral talks session in the field of air transport was held on Sunday between Qatar and Madagascar, during which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two sides. The MoU was signed by In charge of managing Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri and Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of Madagascar Gervais Damasy. The MoU stipulates the operation of seven passenger flights and seven cargo flights. The MoU also comes in line with the strategy of the national carrier of Qatar to expand its operational network.

