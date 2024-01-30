               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Ambassador


1/30/2024 4:02:45 AM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with the Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar H E Timmy Davis. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

