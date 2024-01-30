Fans Invited To Asian Cup Celebrations At Souq Waqif This Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: AFC Asian Cup celebrations will take place at Souq Waqif this weekend as football fervor heightens further beyond the match venues.

Families and friends are invited to witness several performances and activities, as well as participate in exciting games on February 1 and 2 from 5pm to 8pm.

"Bring your family and friends to enjoy the activities, games, and much more. See you at Souq Waqif," said local organisers on their social media platforms.

The first day of February is marked as a rest day with no matches scheduled before the tournament enters the quarterfinals stage the next day.



Souq Waqif has fully transformed into a football hub with Asian Cup-themed decorations and national team merchandise taking over every corner of the famous spot. Fans also made it a habit to cap their team's victorious matches with electrifying celebrations, near the public art Pouce (Thumb), effectively earning a smile from every passerby.