Consensus Estimates Ahead Of Q4 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand Group has published consensus estimates prior to the announcement of the Q4 results.
Conference Call
Alm. Brand Group will report its Q4 2023 results on February 8 and host a conference call with management at 11:00 CET on the day of release.
Dial in for analysts and investors (pincode: 010338) :
Denmark: +45 8987 5045
UK: +44 203 936 2999
USA: +1 646 664 1960
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen - Head of Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2218 5711
