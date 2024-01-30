Drone strikes on US military base lead to higher oil prices as Biden vows a forceful reply

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a significant uptick following reports of drone attacks targeting the American Al-Tanf military base located on the Jordanian-Syrian border, resulting in the killing of three American soldiers. In response to the attacks, US President Joe Biden pledged a robust retaliation. Brent crude prices surged to USD84.03 per barrel, representing a 0.57 percent increase, while US West Texas Intermediate crude saw a rise to USD78.48 per barrel, marking a 0.6 percent increase.



The White House officially confirmed the death of three American soldiers and the injury of others due to a drone air attack on US forces in northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border. President Biden attributed the assault to Iranian-backed extremist groups, expressing confidence that those responsible would be held accountable, and decisive actions would be taken in response.



Despite Biden's assertion, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denied Iran's involvement in the attack, dismissing the allegations as unfounded. He cautioned against the continuation of US strikes in the region, warning that such actions could exacerbate instability. The conflicting narratives between the US and Iran added a layer of complexity to the situation, heightening geopolitical tensions.



The drone attacks and their aftermath have not only triggered a spike in oil prices but have also intensified concerns about the delicate geopolitical balance in the Middle East. As nations await the unfolding developments and potential repercussions, the incident underscores the fragility of the regional security landscape and the interconnected nature of global oil markets with geopolitical events. The assurances of a strong US response contribute to the uncertainty surrounding the situation, with implications extending beyond the immediate economic impact on oil prices.

MENAFN30012024000045015682ID1107785126