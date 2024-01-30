Ledes Participates In The 2024 Las Vegas IBS Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ledes, a manufacturer specializing in electrical conduit systems, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2024 Las Vegas IBS Exhibition.

- LedesDONGGUAN CITY, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ledes , a renowned manufacturer specializing in electrical conduit systems, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2024 Las Vegas International Builders' Show (IBS). As the largest annual construction trade event in North America, the IBS brings together industry professionals, manufacturers, and suppliers from around the world to showcase the latest innovations in residential and commercial construction. Ledes' previous attendance in 2023 proved to be a remarkable success, and they are excited to build on that momentum at this year's exhibition.The 2024 IBS will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 27-29. Ledes recognizes the IBS as a significant opportunity to connect with professionals in the construction industry and showcase their commitment to excellence and innovation. Miss Wei, the manager of Ledes, expressed her pride in being part of the show and emphasized the importance of introducing emerging and foreign brands with innovative technology and ideas to the American market. She also highlighted the positive impact the IBS has had on Ledes' brand recognition and market opportunities.At the 2024 IBS, Ledes will present an array of new innovative products and solutions for electrical construction. Their product lineup includes UL-listed conduit and fittings, CSA standard series, AS/NZS standard series, Low Smoke Halogen Free series, and solar conduit series. All of Ledes' products are certified to meet local industry standards, such as UL651, UL1653, CSA, AS/NZS 2053, CE, and IEC. Additionally, their products have undergone stringent testing, including the UL94 flame test, extreme temperature test, and ASTM tests. Ledes will also introduce new developments, such as UL-standard rigid conduit fittings, including elbows (90 degrees, 45 degrees, and 22.5 degrees), conduit bodies, and single-gang boxes. Furthermore, they will showcase Electrical Nonmetallic Tubing (ENT) fittings, such as slab boxes, concrete wall boxes, and couplings, to provide comprehensive and reliable electrical conduit solutions.Ledes' products have gained recognition from numerous companies worldwide and have been widely used in various large-scale projects. Some notable projects include the New York CHPE project, A.B Brown Station, the Melbourne Tunnel project, the PV2 solar station project in Abu Dhabi, and a 2.6GW project in Saudi Arabia. These successes speak to the quality and reliability of Ledes' products.Participating in the 2024 Las Vegas IBS is of immense significance to Ledes. It provides a platform to showcase their commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. Ledes invites all attendees to visit their exhibition booth #C3062 at central hall, where their professional team will be on hand to discuss product information, brand positioning, and provide insights into the trend and innovative solutions of electrical conduit systems.Ledes looks forward to the 2024 Las Vegas IBS and the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, forge new partnerships, and showcase their latest innovations. For more information about Ledes and their innovative electrical conduit solutions, please visit their website.About Ledes:Ledes is a renowned manufacturer specializing in electrical conduit systems. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Ledes offers a comprehensive range of conduit systems designed to optimize electrical installations and ensure the safety of wiring systems. Ledes' products have gained recognition in the global market and have been used in numerous large-scale projects worldwide.Contact: +86 15338388502Whatsapp: +86 15338388502Email Address: ...Website:

