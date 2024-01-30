AI In Fashion Market: Regaining Its Glory| IBM, Catchoom, Heuritech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI in Fashion Market

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the keyword Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 40% during the forecast period latest study released on the Global AI in Fashion Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. Key Players in This Report Include:Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Google (United States), AWS (United States), SAP (Germany), Facebook (United States), Adobe (United States), Oracle (United States), Catchoom (Spain), Huawei (China), Vue (United States), Heuritech (France)

Definition:Artificial Intelligence (AI) in fashion refers to the application of advanced technology, particularly machine learning and data analytics, to various aspects of the fashion industry. It encompasses a range of applications, from design and manufacturing to retail and customer experience. AI in fashion leverages algorithms and computational models to enhance efficiency, creativity, and decision-making within the fashion ecosystem. Market Trends:.AI is used to analyze vast amounts of data to predict fashion trends, consumer preferences, and market demands. This helps designers and retailers stay ahead of the curve.

Market Drivers:.AI enables fashion businesses to analyze massive datasets, including consumer behavior, market trends, and supply chain information. This data-driven approach helps in making informed decisions and optimizing various processes. Market Opportunity:.AI technologies contribute to a more personalized and seamless customer experience, fostering brand loyalty and customer satisfaction.

Market Restraints:

Global AI in Fashion Market Breakdown by Application (Product Recommendation, Product Search and Discovery, Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting, Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting, Customer Relationship Management, Virtual Assistants, Others [Fraud Detection, Fabric Waste Reduction, and Price Optimization]) by Type (Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Beauty & Cosmetics, Jewellery, Other) by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud) by Components (Solution, Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) Market an enquiry before purchase @Major highlights from Table of Contents:AI in Fashion Market Study Coverage:.It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of AI in Fashion market, years considered, and research objectives. Key Points Covered in AI in Fashion Market Report:
.AI in Fashion Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers.
.AI in Fashion Market Competition by Manufacturers.
.AI in Fashion Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029).
.AI in Fashion Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029).
.AI in Fashion Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Beauty & Cosmetics, Jewellery, Other}.
.AI in Fashion Market Analysis by Application {Product Recommendation, Product Search and Discovery, Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting}.
.AI in Fashion Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI in Fashion Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing.
Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

