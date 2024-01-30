Nava Kerala Sadas: Only Half Of Thrissur District's Complaints Resolved, Several Await Resolution

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur:

A month after the Nava Kerala Sadas, only half of the complaints have been resolved in the Thrissur district. Guruvayur has the highest number of grievances. More than 20,000 complaints are yet to be resolved in 11 out of 13 constituencies in Thrissur. The district administration stated that the information regarding the income and expenditure of the Navakerala Sadas is not available.



The Nava Kerala Sadas was held in 13 constituencies of Thrissur district from December 4 to December 7. More than half of the petitions have not been resolved till now. Asianet News has obtained the figures given by the district administrator. The total number of complaints received is 55,612. Out of this, 28,667 are yet to be resolved.

Guruvayur has the highest number of complaints. A total of 4555 complaints were received here. Apart from Guruvayur, Chalakudy, Pudukkud, Irinjalakuda, Kaipamangalam, Ollur, Wadakkanchery, Manalur, Kunnamkulam and Chelakara constituencies still have more than 20,000 complaints to resolve. Most of the complaints were related to local self-government bodies.

Out of a total of 19,059 complaints received, a significant 4,622 remain unresolved. Even within the revenue minister's district, there is a notable sluggishness in resolving complaints, with 12,191 revenue-related complaints awaiting resolution, out of which 9,955 are pending. In Thrissur, a district notorious for cooperative frauds, out of 3,732 complaints about the department, a staggering 2,472 await resolution.



The RTI document stated that the details of the pending cases have not been made available on the Nava Kerala Sadass portal. The reply received was that the district administration did not have an estimate of how much rupees were spent on the Navakerala audience.