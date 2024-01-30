West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph's ILT20 Stint Cut Short Due To Toe Injury After Gabba Heroics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following a toe injury sustained during the recent Gabba Test, West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of his ILT20 stint with the Dubai Capitals. Despite enduring significant pain from a Mitchell Starc yorker, Joseph's remarkable spell of 7 for 68 inspired West Indies to a historic eight-run victory over Australia, marking their first win in Australia since 1997.

Although scans revealed no fracture after the blow to his boot, Joseph battled through the discomfort on the fourth day, producing a stellar performance that etched his name in Test history. Starting the day with doubts about his participation, Joseph persevered after receiving painkillers from the team physio. Unleashed into the attack, Joseph bowled relentlessly, clocking speeds nearing 150kph even in the late stages of his spell, demonstrating his unwavering determination to his captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

Having initially planned to proceed directly to the ILT20 after signing with the Dubai Capitals before the Australia tour, Joseph will now prioritize returning home to recover before embarking on his journey to the PSL. Despite his injury setback, Joseph's impressive performance at the Gabba, including claiming Steven Smith with his first delivery and securing two five-wicket hauls, has undoubtedly enhanced his appeal to T20 leagues worldwide.

Yet, amidst the acclaim following his Gabba heroics, Joseph remains steadfast in his commitment to prioritize West Indies duty above all else. His dedication to representing his country, coupled with his burgeoning talent, ensures that Joseph's presence will continue to be felt on the international cricketing stage.

"I will always be here to play Test cricket for the West Indies," he said. "I am not afraid to say this live. There will be times when T20 might come around and Test cricket will be there ... but I will always be available to play for the West Indies no matter how much money comes towards me."

Following the Test, Joseph found himself inundated with media requests, experiencing a whirlwind 24 hours as he navigated through the aftermath of his remarkable performance. Back in the Caribbean, newspapers prominently featured the cricket result on their front pages, while leaders across the region took to social media to extend their praise and congratulations.

As Joseph's star continues to rise, managing his career trajectory becomes paramount for West Indies selectors. Balancing the offers pouring in from overseas leagues while ensuring Joseph's well-being remains a priority will require careful consideration. Ian Bishop's sentiments in Brisbane underscore the importance of securing resources to safeguard Joseph's talent and prevent burnout as he navigates the demands of international cricket and lucrative opportunities abroad.

"Important for the board, Guyana govt & cooperate bodies to find a way to allocate funds to compensate Shamar Joseph & 1 or 2 other fast bowlers to keep them in the Caribbean & control how much cricket they play," Bishop posted on X. "Their pace is everything. Don't allow burnout."

While Joseph was not slated to participate in the white-ball leg of the Australia tour, there remains a possibility of his inclusion in the T20 World Cup scheduled for June, set to be hosted in the Caribbean and West Indies. His next chance in Test cricket awaits during the tour of England in July, featuring three Tests.

The ODI series against Australia kicks off in Melbourne this Friday, with Shai Hope leading the West Indies team under the guidance of coach Daren Sammy. Following the ODIs, three T20Is are scheduled, with Rovman Powell assuming the captaincy duties.