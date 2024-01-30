Post-Consecration, Ram Temple Construction Set To Resume On February 15; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the completion of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, efforts are underway to recommence the construction work that had been temporarily halted. Two tower cranes are currently being erected on the western side of the temple, and preparations are being made for laborers to return for the second phase of construction starting from February 15.

In light of the consecration ceremony, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had ceased ongoing construction work in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex from January 15, granting a one-month leave to all workers. Now, laborers are being called back to resume and complete the construction activities.

Rohit Bhatiya, a marble expert and a significant vendor involved in the construction of the Ram temple, mentioned that workers are anticipated to return after February 15. He emphasized that the process of reassembling the machines at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex has commenced to ensure a swift restart of work upon the arrival of the laborers.

With around 3,500 workers employed at the construction site by various vendors, the completion of work on the first floor of the temple is nearly accomplished. The focus will now shift to commencing work on the second floor.

Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Ram temple, expressed the dedication to resume work promptly to meet the target of timely completion of the construction project.

