Bengaluru Sub-Urban Railway: K-Ride Seeks Approval From SWR To Extend Project To Outer Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) has once again put forward a proposal to the South Western Railway (SWR), urging them to greenlight a pre-feasibility study for a substantial extension of the Bangalore Suburban Railway. The proposed expansion would span across various districts and surrounding cities, covering an extensive distance of up to 452 km.

This move comes after the K-Ride board's in-principle approval in June 2023 to conduct a pre-feasibility study for the second phase of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP). To proceed, the necessary permission from the Railway Board, facilitated through the Zonal Railway, was deemed essential. In July, K-Ride submitted a proposal to the South Western Railway Zone and sought approval from the Railway Board. However, the initial proposal faced rejection from the South Western Railway.

Karnataka: Bengaluru sub-urban's 'Mallige' corridor installs longest 31m U-girder in country

Undeterred, K-Ride is now making a renewed plea for a reconsideration of the project study proposal, urging the South Western Railway to recommend its approval to the Railway Board.

In its current phase, K-Ride covers a distance of 148.17 km as part of the first phase of the Suburban Railway Project. The second phase aims to extend the network, encompassing key routes such as Devanahalli-Kolar (107 km), Chikkabanavara to Tumkur via Dabaspet (55 km), Kengeri to Mysore (125 km), Whitefield to Bangarapet (45 km), Heelalige to Hosur (23 km), Rajanukunte to Gouribidanur via Doddaballapur (52 km), and introducing a new route, Corridor 2A from Chikkabanavara to Magadi (45 km). The comprehensive plan targets an impressive total extension of 452 km. A detailed project report is on the horizon, pending the completion of the pre-feasibility study.

Bengaluru sub-urban railway: Kanaka corridor faces extended delay in development

However, on the contrary, K-Ride, the entity overseeing the suburban railway project, continues to operate without a permanent managing director. The absence of stable leadership has sparked concerns among urban transport experts who fear potential setbacks for the ambitious project.



Also, the organization is actively seeking candidates for the General Manager positions in the Electrical and Financial Departments, albeit on a contract or assignment basis, further adding to the temporary nature of key roles within the project. Urban transport experts have expressed their dissatisfaction with the project's current trajectory, emphasizing the need for a permanent managing director to provide stability and consistent leadership.

