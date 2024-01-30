WATCH- Kiara Advani Has The Cutest Reaction To Paparazzi Who Wished Her 'Happy Birthday' At Mumbai Airport

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani, known for her impeccable style and mesmerizing performances on the silver screen, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, captivating everyone with her chic outfit and infectious smile. The actress, who is set to have an exciting year with upcoming projects, was heading out for work commitments when the paparazzi at the airport took her by surprise.

Dressed in a stunning blue wide-legged denim paired with a beige top and a matching long overcoat, Kiara exuded elegance. Completing her look with oversized glasses, a single ponytail, and a spacious handbag, she gracefully made her way through the airport, acknowledging the paparazzi with a wave.

The unexpected moment occurred when the photographers, seemingly unaware of Kiara's actual birthday, wished her 'Happy Birthday.' Reacting with genuine surprise, Kiara turned back and echoed the sentiment, humorously gesturing that her birthday was still a couple of months away. For those unfamiliar, the talented actress celebrates her birthday on July 31.

Kiara's ability to handle such spontaneous situations with grace and a touch of humor only adds to her charm. As she jets off for her professional commitments, fans can't wait to see what the actress has in store for them in the coming months. With her captivating smile and fashionable choices, Kiara Advani continues to leave an indelible mark both on and off-screen.

She was recently nominated for the Best actor in a leading role (Female) for this year's Filmfare awards held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Though she lost the award to Alia Bhatt who won it for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', her performance for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was heavily lauded.