Elon Musk's Neuralink Implants Brain Chip In First Human: How It Works, Is It Safe And More Explained

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind ventures like Tesla and SpaceX, has made headlines once again with Neuralink, his groundbreaking startup focused on merging the human brain with technology. On Tuesday, Musk announced a significant milestone: the successful implantation of the first brain chip in a human patient, marking a leap forward in the realm of neuroscience and human-computer interaction.

"Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," Musk said in a post on X, referring to the brain's ability to send signals to the body.

The promise of Neuralink

Neuralink's brain chip, named after the concept of telepathy, aims to revolutionize the way humans interact with electronic devices. The initial results of the implantation are deemed "promising" by Musk, who envisions a future where individuals can communicate mentally and seamlessly control electronic devices through mere thoughts.

How it works?

In a statement on X, Musk elaborated on how the implant establishes a connection between the brain and any electronic device, emphasizing its potential benefits for individuals with physical disabilities.

"Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal," he said.

According to Neuralink, the implants, constructed from "ultra-fine" threads, can transmit brain signals and translate them into commands for electronic devices.

How will the brain chip be used?

According to their website, the company's mission is to create a "generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs."

The investigative trial called PRIME (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) will include quadriplegic patients as well as those who suffer from spinal cord injuries and even amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Is it safe?

Musk's ambitious pursuit of realizing telepathy has come under scrutiny, with Neuralink facing fines this month for breaching trial safety protocols. Additionally, the $5-billion company stands accused of misleading investors regarding the safety of the technology. Animal testing outcomes revealed instances of paralysis, seizures, and brain swelling among the subjects, raising concerns about the technology's safety and its ethical implications.

As Neuralink continues its pioneering journey at the intersection of neuroscience and technology, it ignites debates about the boundaries of human enhancement and the ethical considerations surrounding brain-computer interfaces. While the technology holds immense promise for improving the lives of those with neurological conditions, ensuring its safety and ethical implementation remains paramount.

Neuralink's quest to merge minds and machines represents not only a technological marvel but also a profound exploration of the human condition and our evolving relationship with technology. As the journey unfolds, the world watches with anticipation, eager to witness the dawn of a new era in human augmentation and interaction.