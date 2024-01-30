Who Is Satnam Singh Sandhu, Renowned Educationist Nominated For Rajya Sabha Membership?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned educationist Satnam Singh Sandhu, hailing from a farming background, has been nominated for Rajya Sabha membership, bringing his wealth of experience in community service and passion for education to the upper house. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed this nomination, highlighting Sandhu's significant contributions to education, innovation, and learning.

Overcoming personal struggles to access education, Sandhu established the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) in 2001 and later founded Chandigarh University in 2012. Chandigarh University secured a place in the QS World Rankings 2023, ranking first among private universities in Asia.

Post-consecration, Ram temple construction set to resume on February 15; check details

Satnam Singh Sandhu's journey reflects his commitment to philanthropy, having faced challenges in his early life. As the Chancellor of Chandigarh University, he has provided financial assistance to numerous students, enabling them to pursue quality education.

Beyond education, Sandhu actively engages in large-scale community initiatives to enhance health, wellness, and communal harmony. Through his NGOs, 'Indian Minorities Foundation' and 'New India Development (NID) Foundation,' he contributes to national integration efforts at home and collaborates extensively with the diaspora abroad.

ED summons fallout: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hints at Hemant Soren's wife as next Jharkhand CM