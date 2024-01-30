Poopara Gang Rape Case: All Three Accused Sentenced To 90 Years In Prison

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: The Devikulam fast-track court sentenced all three accused to 90 years imprisonment for the gang rape of a 16-year-old Bengal native girl in Poopara, Idukki. The accused, Sugandh, a native of Tamil Nadu, Sivakumar, and Shyam, a native of Poopara, were transferred to jail.



The Devikulam fast-track court found that the three accused had committed the crime under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act imposed by the investigating officers. Following a thorough examination of scientific evidence and the circumstances surrounding the case, the court delivered its verdict. Despite the defendant's plea for leniency on the grounds of youthfulness, the court ruled to impose a total jail term of 90 years under various sections. However, it stipulated that all punishments must be served concurrently, resulting in a cumulative sentence of 25 years.

A sixteen-year-old girl from West Bengal was gang-raped by the accused in a tea garden in Poopara on May 29, 2022. She was sitting in the tea garden with his friend, and a gang of six came and beat and raped her. The two accused in the case are minors and their case is being considered by the Thodupuzha Juvenile Justice Board. A man was acquitted yesterday due to a lack of evidence in the case.



