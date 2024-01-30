               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pulkit Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda Get Engaged; Photos Go Viral


1/30/2024 4:01:41 AM

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat surprise fans with engagement photos, sharing joyful moments from an apparent roka ceremony. The couple, adored for their chemistry, hints at their engagement through stylish outfits and intimate shots. Fans eagerly await more details as the duo continues to set relationship goals

Pulkit Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda get engaged; photos go viral

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat pleasantly surprise fans with engagement photos, sparking excitement and admiration for the couple's joyous journey

Roka Ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat surprise fans with roka ceremony pictures, confirming their engagement joyfully

Adorable Picture

Kriti stuns in royal blue Anarkali, Pulkit in stylish white kurta, radiating happiness in every shot

Family Photo

Moments captured include posing with friends, a closer look at rings, and joyous group pictures

Impending Marriage

While Roka ceremony isn't explicitly mentioned, pictures strongly hint at their engagement celebration

On-screen Ventures

Pulkit featured in 'Fukrey 3' with an impressive cast, while Kriti gears up for 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh

Off-screen Anticipation

Fans eagerly anticipate more details about Kriti and Pulkit's journey towards marital bliss

