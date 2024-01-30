Pulkit Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda get engaged; photos go viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat surprise fans with engagement photos, sharing joyful moments from an apparent roka ceremony. The couple, adored for their chemistry, hints at their engagement through stylish outfits and intimate shots. Fans eagerly await more details as the duo continues to set relationship goals
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat pleasantly surprise fans with engagement photos, sparking excitement and admiration for the couple's joyous journey
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat surprise fans with roka ceremony pictures, confirming their engagement joyfully
Kriti stuns in royal blue Anarkali, Pulkit in stylish white kurta, radiating happiness in every shot
Moments captured include posing with friends, a closer look at rings, and joyous group pictures
While Roka ceremony isn't explicitly mentioned, pictures strongly hint at their engagement celebration
Pulkit featured in 'Fukrey 3' with an impressive cast, while Kriti gears up for 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh
Fans eagerly anticipate more details about Kriti and Pulkit's journey towards marital bliss
