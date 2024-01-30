Pulkit Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda get engaged; photos go viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat surprise fans with engagement photos, sharing joyful moments from an apparent roka ceremony. The couple, adored for their chemistry, hints at their engagement through stylish outfits and intimate shots. Fans eagerly await more details as the duo continues to set relationship goals

Kriti stuns in royal blue Anarkali, Pulkit in stylish white kurta, radiating happiness in every shot

Moments captured include posing with friends, a closer look at rings, and joyous group pictures

While Roka ceremony isn't explicitly mentioned, pictures strongly hint at their engagement celebration

Pulkit featured in 'Fukrey 3' with an impressive cast, while Kriti gears up for 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh

Fans eagerly anticipate more details about Kriti and Pulkit's journey towards marital bliss