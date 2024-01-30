Couple Tries To Flee Lucknow Hospital, Leaving Newborn Girl Behind

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 13 (IANS) High drama was witnessed at the Jhalkari Bai Hospital in Lucknow after a couple tried to flee the hospital, leaving behind a newborn girl on Monday.

Hospital staff and police stopped the couple from leaving.

The hospital's Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Nivedita Kar said,“The woman, a resident of Lucknow Cantonment, gave birth to a girl via caesarean section at the hospital on January 22. The baby's condition worsened on the ninth day, necessitating oxygen support.”

“The couple tried to leave the hospital while doctors were attending to the baby. The woman who was leaving the hospital with an IV catheter in her hand was spotted by the security guard. Hospital employees tried to stop her but in vain. The hospital staff then informed the police,” she added.

Later the couple agreed to remain in the hospital.

The hospital staff is keeping a watch on them even as the baby is undergoing treatment.

--IANS

amita/rad