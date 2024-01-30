Turkey’s economic morale sees notable improvement in January

(MENAFN) According to the latest official data released on Tuesday, there has been a notable improvement in economic morale in Turkey during January compared to the previous month.



Confidence levels have seen an upswing among service providers, consumers, and constructors, contributing to the overall positive trend. The index recorded a robust increase of 3.1 percent to reach 99.4 in January, marking the most significant monthly rise observed in the past nine months.



This positive momentum follows a 1.1 percent uptick noted in December, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).



Among the various sectors, the confidence index for services exhibited a particularly strong surge, climbing by 4 percent from the previous month to reach 116.8. Consumer morale also experienced a significant uptick, with a notable increase of 3.9 percent to 80.4. Similarly, the construction sector saw a notable rise in confidence, with the index jumping by 3.3 percent to 90.9.



However, sentiment among retailers and manufacturers showed a contrasting trend, with both sectors experiencing a decline during the same period. The index for retailers dropped by 1 percent to 115.6, while manufacturers saw a decrease of 0.5 percent to 102.9.



An index rating above 100 signifies an optimistic outlook for the overall economic situation, while a value below 100 suggests a negative assessment. The positive trend in economic morale reflects ongoing efforts and resilience within various sectors of Turkey’s economy.

