Egypt discusses GCC bond offering to expand funding sources

(MENAFN) The Egyptian Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, revealed that the Egyptian government is contemplating a groundbreaking move by considering the issuance of bonds in Gulf markets. This marks the first time Egypt is exploring such an avenue, with discussions revolving around the possibility of issuing bonds denominated in the UAE dirham and the Indian rupee. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, where Minister Maait emphasized the significance of diversifying sources, financing tools, and currencies.



Minister Maait further disclosed ongoing negotiations with the Minister of Financial Services and Treasury in Hong Kong regarding the potential issuance of bonds in Hong Kong dollars. This strategic move aligns with Egypt's overarching goal of diversifying funding sources and securing hard currencies in the face of a persistent shortage of dollars. The Egyptian government seeks to explore various financial markets to bolster its financial portfolio, having previously issued bonds in Japanese yen (Samurai) and Chinese yuan (Panda) to address budget deficits and enhance its foreign currency reserves.



The shortage of dollars has prompted Egypt to proactively seek alternative avenues, with the proposed bond offerings in Gulf markets seen as a crucial step in this direction. The move is not only aimed at addressing immediate financial needs but also forms part of Egypt's broader strategy to increase investment attractiveness and diversify its financing sources. By tapping into Gulf markets, Egypt anticipates expanding its international investor base and bolstering the national economy with a fresh influx of financing. This strategic diversification aligns with Egypt's commitment to fostering economic resilience and attracting investment for sustainable growth.

