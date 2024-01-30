(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

air motor market



USD 1.14 billion ,

at a

CAGR of 4.06%

between 2023

and 2028, according to Technavio.

The

vane air motor

segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The segment's growth is driven by the widespread use in industrial machinery and tooling. Their efficiency in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption meets the rising demand for industrial tools. The emergence of piston air motors, consuming less compressed air, has further boosted demand in energy-efficient applications. In industrial settings, their lightweight and cost-effectiveness make them a preferred choice over piston motors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Motor Market 2024-2028

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH u. CO. KG, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Eimco Elecon India Ltd., Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.A., GLOBE Benelux BV, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., James Engineering, MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG, MODEC SAS, Parker Hannifin Corp., PTM mechatronics GmbH, Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sommer Technik GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., Stryker Corp., Thomas C. Wilson LLC, and TONSON Air Motors Manufacturing Corp.

are some of the major participants. Although the Increasing number of applications in various tools will offer immense growth opportunities, Fluctuation in prices of raw materials used for manufacturing will challenge the growth of the

participants. To make the most of the opportunities,

companies should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Atlas Copco AB -

The company offers PZB range of piston air motors which is energy efficient and offers unique low-speed and high starting torque features. The compact design and three different mount configurations make it easy to install.

The growing adoption in industrial machinery is a key factor driving growth.

Industries prioritize energy-efficient equipment due to rising energy costs. While electric motors are more efficient, their weight limits their widespread industrial use. Air motors, being lightweight, offer a better power-to-weight ratio. They also excel in short-term power, speed, overload, and dirt resistance, prompting their adoption in various industrial applications like paint mixers and conveyor drives.



The increasing focus on reducing overall air consumption

is a primary trend shaping the growth. The fluctuation in prices of raw materials

is a significant challenge restricting growth.



Segmentation:



Type





Vane Air Motor



Piston Air Motor

Gear Air Motor

Application





Transportation



Chemical



Food And Beverage



Healthcare

Others

Geography





APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

Diverse Applications

Air motors, including pneumatic, rotary vane, and piston air motors, find diverse applications in industrial settings due to their torque output, RPM range, and variable speed control. They offer reversible operation and compact designs, with varying air pressure requirements and configurations such as inline and right-angle setups. These motors are known for their stainless steel construction, ATEX certification for hazardous environments, and lubrication-free operation, making them suitable for industrial applications. They provide high torque at low speeds, ensuring energy efficiency and low noise levels. While their maintenance requirements are low, customization options and accessories are available to suit specific needs. The market is influenced by trends in end-user industries, global distribution networks, technological advancements, environmental impact, regulatory compliance, and

forecasts and analysis.

Key Highlights



CAGR

during the forecast period 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist

growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of companies

