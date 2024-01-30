Jyske Bank Tier 2 Tender Result Announcement

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jyske Bank A/S announces results of its Cash Tender Offer for its outstanding €300,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2029. Please refer to the attached document for further information.

