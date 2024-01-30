British School Manila Student's Organisation Is Shortlisted For TES Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BSM Student Shortlisted for TES Awards

The organisation STEMinists founded by BSM's Year 12 student, Lavanya Garg, has been shortlisted for the TES awards DEI Award category.

- Lavanya Garg, Founder & CEO of STEMinistsTAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a male-dominated STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) field, a British School Manila female student has made her mark. The organisation STEMinists founded by BSM's Year 12 student, Lavanya Garg, has been shortlisted for the TES awards Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award category.The shortlisted finalists of the awards have been selected by a panel of 19 expert judges, including school leaders, experts, and education researchers. Their objectivity, professionalism, and high standards of the judging process will help establish the awards as an achievement to be highly sought after. The shortlisted schools and teachers are spread across 36 countries across the world, with the STEMinists being the only shortlisted nomination from the Philippines.STEMinists has young women members and aims to connect women from all over the world. They collaborate with women professionals working in various STEM fields to guide and inspire the next generation. They have regular events to help connect members as they share insights on how to better improve in their field.“Through internationally organised bodies like TES, I'll be able to further STEMinists' vision and mission of empowering women in STEM across the globe by creating a community where we promote diversity and push each other to unlock our potential,” shares Lavanya. As a student-led initiative, this opportunity to help STEMinists reach a wider audience internationally.The awards have been supported by leading international school associations, including BSME (British Schools in the Middle East), COBIS, (Council of British International Schools), ECIS (The Education Collaborative for International Schools), FOBISIA (Federation of British International Schools in Asia), and the IB (International Baccalaureate), a global leader in international education. International Editor for Tes Magazine, Dan Worth commented“The shortlist demonstrates some incredible achievements across the sector and showcases the best that international schools delivering either the British Curriculum or International Baccalaureate have to offer across the world.”

