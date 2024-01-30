US Treasury Department enforces sanctions on Iraqi bank for financing terrorism, money laundering

(MENAFN) In an announcement on Monday, the US Treasury Department declared sanctions on the Iraqi banking institution, Al-Huda Bank, citing it as a conduit for financing terrorism and a source of money laundering. The department asserted its commitment to deploying robust tools to safeguard both the international and Iraqi financial systems from exploitation by individuals involved in terrorism financing, fraud, and money laundering.



The statement elaborated on Al-Huda Bank's purported role as a mechanism for financing terrorism, categorizing it as a foreign financial institution raising significant concerns related to money laundering. As part of the decision, the US Treasury mandated the isolation of Al-Huda Bank from the US financial system. This involves local financial institutions and agencies being prohibited from opening or maintaining a correspondent account for the Iraqi bank or on its behalf.



The US Treasury Department emphasized that Al-Huda Bank, along with its foreign sponsors, particularly Iran, is allegedly channeling funds away from supporting legitimate businesses and economic aspirations of the Iraqi people. Instead, these funds are claimed to be redirected towards activities that promote violence, thereby posing a threat to the stability of Iraq and the lives of both American and Iraqi citizens.



In a related development, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on Hamad Al-Musawi, the owner of Al-Huda Bank, further tightening the restrictions on the Iraqi financial entity.

