               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rane Brake Lining Logs PAT Of Rs 10.12 Crore


1/30/2024 3:45:15 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) City-based automotive brake lining maker Rane Brake Lining Ltd closed third quarter of FY24 with a marginal increase in its net profit of Rs 10.12 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday Rane Brake Lining said for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 it had earned an operational revenue of Rs 164.25 crore (Q3FY23 Rs 153.33 crore) and a net profit of Rs10.12 crore (Rs 9.17 crore).

During the quarter under review, the company's total expenses went up to Rs.151.41 crore from Rs.142.33 crore spent during the previous year's corresponding period.

--IANS

vj/svn

MENAFN30012024000231011071ID1107785026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search