Rane Brake Lining Logs PAT Of Rs 10.12 Crore

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) City-based automotive brake lining maker Rane Brake Lining Ltd closed third quarter of FY24 with a marginal increase in its net profit of Rs 10.12 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday Rane Brake Lining said for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 it had earned an operational revenue of Rs 164.25 crore (Q3FY23 Rs 153.33 crore) and a net profit of Rs10.12 crore (Rs 9.17 crore).

During the quarter under review, the company's total expenses went up to Rs.151.41 crore from Rs.142.33 crore spent during the previous year's corresponding period.

