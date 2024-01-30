Report: Israel, Hamas move closer to securing prolonged ceasefire deal

(MENAFN) According to information from unnamed United States officials closely involved in the negotiations, Israel and Hamas are reportedly moving closer to securing a prolonged ceasefire deal within the next two weeks. The New York Times, citing these officials, suggests that the potential agreement could involve the release of remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) halting its attacks on Gaza for approximately two months.



Sources reveal that a written draft, consolidating proposals from both sides, has been crafted over the past ten days. The draft is expected to be a focal point for discussions during upcoming talks in Paris scheduled for Sunday. The negotiation process seeks to address the aftermath of the incursion into Israel by Hamas on October 7, during which around 1,200 people were killed, and approximately 240 were taken hostage. In response to the raid, the IDF launched an operation resulting in 26,422 Palestinians killed and 65,087 others wounded, according to Gaza's health ministry.



As part of previous efforts, Hamas released about half of the hostages during a week-long truce in November. The Israeli authorities estimate that Hamas still holds 136 people, with approximately two dozen captives believed to have been killed during the conflict. The reported progress in negotiations comes against the backdrop of a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel to take all necessary measures to prevent genocide in Gaza. The evolving situation raises expectations for a potential breakthrough in achieving a sustainable ceasefire between the conflicting parties.









