Trump wishes for RFK Jr as potential vice-presidential candidate

(MENAFN) According to a recent report by the New York Post, representatives of former President Donald Trump allegedly made preliminary attempts to approach Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a potential vice-presidential candidate for the upcoming United States presidential election. Citing an unnamed source close to the former president, the outlet claimed that Trump's team expressed interest in Kennedy early in the election cycle when he announced his independent candidacy in April 2023.



The New York Post's source revealed that Trump operatives reached out to Kennedy, the former Democratic candidate who is now campaigning as an independent, soon after he declared his intention to run for the White House. However, the report emphasizes that these overtures were premature, and Kennedy reportedly rejected the proposal, stating that he had no interest in joining forces with Trump in his bid to return to the Oval Office.



A representative for Trump promptly dismissed the report as "fake news" and asserted that there were no intentions to collaborate with the "radical" RFK Jr. In a response on Twitter, Chris LaCivita, a political strategist for the Trump campaign, labeled the claims as "100 percent FAKE NEWS," emphasizing that no one from the Trump campaign had approached or would approach RFK Jr. LaCivita further characterized Kennedy as one of the most liberal and radical environmentalists in the country.



As the report raises questions about potential political alliances and the dynamics of the upcoming election, the denial from both Kennedy and the Trump campaign sheds light on the complexities surrounding the speculation. The episode highlights the intersection of political maneuvering and the evolving landscape of the 2024 presidential race.









MENAFN30012024000045015687ID1107785024