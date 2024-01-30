Western nations cut funding to UN Palestinian refugee organization

(MENAFN) In a significant development, several Western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, and Australia, have suspended funding for the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA). This decision comes in response to Israeli allegations that a number of UNRWA employees participated in the deadly October 7 attack orchestrated by Hamas.



The Israeli authorities provided information to UNRWA, accusing 12 of its staff members of having ties to Palestinian militants involved in the October attack. UNRWA, responsible for employing up to 13,000 people in Gaza, with 3,000 still working in the enclave, has pledged to hold any employee involved in acts of terror accountable, potentially facing criminal prosecution.



United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his horror at the allegations against United Nations personnel, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. The funding suspension is expected to have a significant impact on the agency's ability to provide essential aid, including shelter and food, to displaced Palestinians, encompassing over 85 percent of Gaza Strip residents.



UNRWA's Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, condemned the governments that opted to pause funding during the inquiry, asserting that such actions jeopardize the agency's critical humanitarian work in the region. Lazzarini expressed concern that Palestinians in Gaza are now facing additional collective punishment due to the funding cuts, emphasizing the broader implications of the decision.



The funding suspension raises questions about the future of UNRWA's operations and the potential consequences for Palestinian refugees who heavily rely on the agency's assistance. As the situation unfolds, international stakeholders are closely watching the developments and assessing the broader implications of the funding suspension on the already challenging humanitarian conditions in the region.





